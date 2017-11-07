Police release video that shows 62-year-old woman falling to ground as suspect steals her purse

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police released video that shows a man robbing a 62-year-old woman as she walks to her apartment.

On November 2nd, a 62-year-old woman told police she had just walked to a nearby 7-Eleven, in the 7400 block of S. Walker, to use the ATM.

She said that as she left, a skinny white male, wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hoodie started following her.

She said the man asked her for a dollar, but she told him she didn’t have one.

When the woman was on the sidewalk outside of her apartment complex in the 7200 block of S. Walker, the man ran up to her from behind and yanked the woman’s purse off her shoulder.

The woman said she tried to hold on to her purse and was dragged until she let go.

A surveillance camera captured video of the crime.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect.

If you have any information that will help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.