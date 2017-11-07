Remains found in N.E. Oklahoma City identified as those of missing Midwest City mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Remains found in northeast Oklahoma City in October have been identified as those of a missing Midwest City mother.

Searra Howe, 21, told her mother on August 19th that she was meeting someone at a local McDonald's and that she would be back in 30 minutes.

“At 4:30 in the morning, she never came back,” said Melissa Howe, Searra's mother, told KFOR.

Searra never made it to the restaurant.

Instead, later that day, her car was found abandoned in a neighborhood on North 21st and May.

“They trashed it. I just don't know where she's at,” Melissa said.

Melissa said the behavior is out of character for her daughter, who has a 17-month-old son.

“She loved her baby, and I keep thinking she's in a ditch somewhere. It's been too long," Melissa said.

On October 25th, more than two months after Searra disappeared, her body was found lying in a heavily wooded area in the 7800 block of N. Oak Ave., southwest of Jones.

Police said an anonymous call led them to the remains.

Today, police confirmed the remains found are those of Searra Howe.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.