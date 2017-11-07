× Second person in deadly private plane crash in Alva passes away

ALVA, Okla. – A second person has died in connection to the deadly private plane crash in Alva.

On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., a private plane crashed in Alva, Oklahoma.

Officials said the Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft was approaching the north side of the airport when the cowl hatch opened.

Cory Washburn, 39, was piloting the aircraft at the time the cowl hatch opened; however, the pilot instructor, 61-year-old David Thomas Chael quickly took over, officials said.

The landing gear deployed and the front wheel struck power lines.

Officials say the aircraft then rolled over and came to a rest on its top.

Authorities say Chael and Washburn were exiting the plane when the aircraft exploded.

Chael was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

Washburn was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say Washburn suffered burns over 80-percent of his body.

Sadly, hospital officials said Washburn succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning.

Hospital officials say survivor of Alva plane crash died early this morning. Cory Washburn had burns over 82% of his body. @kfor — Sarah Stewart (@SarahSkfor) November 7, 2017

According to the Alva Review-Courier, Washburn had purchased the Beechcraft Bonanza last week.

He needed 15 hours of dual instruction before he could fly alone.