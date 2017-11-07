Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man with dementia

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old man.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Frank Birdwell, who is described as a white male, last seen wearing a green plaid button down shirt, gray jeans and a tan coat.

Authorities say he also wears glasses.

He was last seen in Weatherford Tuesday around 8:15 p.m.

Officials say Birdwell suffers from “frontal lobe dementia, sleep apnea, and he has a pace maker.”

He may be in a maroon 2016 Honda Pilot with the Oklahoma tag 482QCQ,

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.

*Officials have not released a photo of Birdwell.