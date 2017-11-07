Texas man dies in Oklahoma after falling asleep at the wheel

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man died after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle.

The incident occurred Monday three miles north of Thackerville, Oklahoma at 3:52 a.m.

Officials say the driver, 27-year-old Mario Zuniga, and his passenger, 36-year-old Raymundo Peralta-Medel, were traveling southbound on I-35 when Zuniga fell asleep at the wheel.

That’s when Zuniga “departed the roadway to the left, over-corrected to the right, departed the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail and rolled 3/4 of a time, landing on the right side,” reads an OHP report.

Officials say Zuniga was ejected while the vehicle was rolling and the seatbelts were not in use.

Peralta-Medel was transported to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating.