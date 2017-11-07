Winter-like weather ahead going into Wednesday

Wednesday will feel like winter!

Our next storm system arrives tonight.

Rain this evening in the panhandle will transition to sleet and snow.

Up to a half of an inch of accumulation is possible for Guymon on grassy surfaces. Western Oklahoma will see a mix of sleet, snow and cold rain through early Wednesday.

Little to no accumulation is expected but slick spots are possible on the roads.

The Metro will mainly see cold rain but some sleet could briefly mix in with the rain.

The rain will push into southern Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon.

Highs will only reach the upper 30s to mid 40s statewide with a breezy north wind.

A gradual warming trend kicks in for the end of the week, peaking on Veteran’s Day in the upper 60s with a strong south wind.

Showers are possible early Sunday with another cold front.

Stay tuned for the latest!