225 volunteers build new playground in 6 hours for metro elementary school

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – An elementary school in Midwest City has a new playground thanks to the help of volunteers!

225 volunteers joined forces Wednesday to build a new playground at Telstar Elementary School.

And they built it in just six hours!

“The Boys and Girls Club, who manage the after-school program at Telstar, noticed that the children needed safer, more up-to-date equipment for recess and after-school activities. Together, KaBOOM! and CarMax are helping provide a new, much-needed playground to encourage the students to play and increase their physical activity,” a press release stated.

School officials say most of the playground equipment at the school had been there since 1963.