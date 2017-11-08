Chris Hurst, boyfriend of reporter executed on live TV, wins delegate seat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Former news anchor Chris Hurst unseated three-time, Republican incumbent Del. Joseph Yost to take a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates Tuesday.

Hurst, a Democrat, was the evening anchor for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, before leaving in February 2017 to pursue political office.

In August of 2015, Hurst’s girlfriend Alison Parker and co-worker Adam Ward, were killed when a disgruntled former employee shot them on live television.

Hurst was thrust into the national spotlight as the face of the station following the tragedy.

The former anchor has since become an advocate for mental health care and helping the family members who are dealing with their relatives’ illnesses. He also focused on education and health care during his campaign.

Hurst beat the odds in his first political run to take the 12th District, which includes Montgomery County, Radford, Giles and Pulaski counties.