Development plans for Spring Creek area in Edmond back in the works

EDMOND, Okla. - It looks like the battle to develop the Spring Creek area in Edmond isn't over yet.

Back in April, residents voted to overturn the city's decision to rezone the wooded area south of Hafer Park as commercial. But now, it looks like development plans are back in the works.

Over the last couple of months, developers have been talking with residents and community leaders on what kind of plan would be doable for this track of land and the wooded area beyond.

Wednesday night in downtown Edmond, the city's community connections program put on a meeting to let residents hear the new plans directly from the developers before they go before City Council November 21.

The new plan comes in two parts.

The new "Phase One" will be off 15th Street, east of Bryant. It will include two food locations and a seven screen diner and drinks movie theater.

"Phase Two" will be proposed in early 2018. This is the larger build. It will include the open-air, lifestyle mall, but now without the much debated apartments.

"I trust professionals to do what they do and do it well. I think this is a great addition to the Spring Creek and they will provide us with some of the entertainment we really do require here in Edmond," said Edmond resident Victoria Woods.

Beth Cronce of Edmond isn't as convinced.

"If we already have traffic bumper-to-bumper in rush hour and you add an additional 14,000 cars, it's a traffic nightmare," Cronce said.

The developers stressed there is a better plan for signage restriction and traffic access.