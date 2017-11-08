More than 30 festive attractions to enjoy for Downtown in December

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – This year will mark the 16th holiday extravaganza in downtown Oklahoma City called Downtown in December. Devon Energy hosts the series of events in connection with partner organizations and attractions. Oklahoma residents will be able to enjoy over 30 festive attractions.

This Friday marks the beginning of the holiday season! Celebrate with us all season long during #DowntowninDecember presented by @DevonEnergy! ❄️⛸️🎅🎄

See a full list of holiday happenings here: https://t.co/yu4PpD2ZH3 pic.twitter.com/IOcuel4nkj — Downtown OKC (@DowntownOKC) November 8, 2017

The Myriad Botanical Gardens will transform their plaza into the Devon Ice Rink that will be accessible to the public seven days a week. Admission is $13 per person, which includes skate rentals, and $8 per person with personal skates. The ice rink will run between November 10 and January 28.

Bring the kids to meet Santa at the Devon Energy Center during Devon’s Saturdays with Santa on December 2, 9, and 16 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Besides meeting Kris Kringle, children can meet other characters, make crafts, ride a train, and listen to live music. Meet and greets are first come, first served and parents must bring their own camera. The event is free to attend with complimentary parking in the Devon Energy Center garage.

For the seventh year, Lyric Theatre’s production of Charles Dicken’s classic, A Christmas Carol returns to the stage presented by Devon Energy. To journey with Ebenezer Scrooge, ticket’s start at $25. The show opens on November 29 and the final performance will be a matinee on Christmas eve. There will be a total of 28 showings.

I’m flying high with Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma’s “A Christmas Carol!”

Get out and see this show! https://t.co/xMHEUJmJjb — Lucas Ross (@LucasRoss) December 18, 2015

The annual Bricktown Tree Lighting Festival presented by Sonic, America’s Drive In will take place the day after Thanksgiving, November 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is meant to kick off the holiday season with Mayor Mick Cornett lighting the tree with the assistants of Santa Claus. There will be a live band, food truck, face painting, and more. The festival will be held on the Third Base Plaza at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and is free.

On December 9, Oklahomans can take part in the holiday race: Sand Ridge Santa Run. This includes a 5K race, a one-mile fun run, a free Kid’s Dash, and a warm up with Rumble the Bison. There will be a photo booth, face painting, costume contest and snack bar. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and races begin at 8:45 a.m. at Sand Ridge Energy.

The Skirvin Hotel will host several winter time events. Wake up the kiddos and attend Holiday High Tea and Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children will have the opportunity to meet the Mr. and Mrs. as well as interact with Santa’s little helpers. Families can also enjoy breakfast, brunches, and dinners on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. For reservations or more information, contact the Holiday Desk at the Skirvin at 405-702-8444.

If you want more of a thrill this holiday season, the LifeShare WinterFest and Snow Tubing at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is the way to go. It opens November 26 and costs $13 per rider for a single-session ticket and $3 for non-riders. There will be hot chocolate and snacks for attendees. Call 405-218-1000 for information about groups and private event information.

There might not be flurries in the forecast, but snow tubing at the @_Bricktown ballpark is definitely in season! #SeeOKC pic.twitter.com/vn2IASTRWI — Visit OKC (@VisitOKC) December 23, 2016

For a complete list of all 31 events and more information, visit the Downtown in December website.

