Funding bill aimed to tackle state budget crisis headed for vote on Oklahoma House floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A funding bill aimed to tackle the state budget crisis is headed for a vote on the Oklahoma House floor.

The measure, known as House Bill 1054X, advanced Tuesday in the House budget committee. It is identical to House Bill 1035, which passed the Senate on Monday as a ‘grand bargain’ before budget cuts are necessary.

The bill includes a $1.50 tax on cigarettes, $0.06 increased tax on gas and diesel, new taxation on low-point beer, plus a 4% gross production tax (‘GPT’) on big oil and gas wells for 36 months.

On Monday, Senate leaders told members of the press the amended bill would bring in roughly $132.9 million in the 2018 fiscal year. Even with the $23 million allocated to mental health services through rainy day funds, Sen. Kim David, R-Wagoner said it would still leave a $57 million budget hole, at which point lawmakers will have to look at cuts and revolving funds.

"For fiscal year 2019 though, because we have reoccurring revenue... this brings in an amount of $426.5 million in appropriations," David said.

During debate in the budget committee Tuesday, Rep. Kevin Calvey, R-Oklahoma City spoke in opposition of House Bill 1054X calling it a job killer.

“It raises the cost of raising capital to oil and gas producers and makes them less competitive,” said Rep. Calvey.

Also speaking in opposition, Rep. Eric Proctor, D-Tulsa said the tax increase would be regressive and simply not something he could support.

The final vote in the committee was 19 to 6. Representative Jason Dunnington, D-Oklahoma City voted in favor of it despite opposition on certain parts of the bill.

“I think at this point, Oklahoma citizens want resolutions and we’ve been here for 7 weeks and right now, this is the best solution that we have,” Rep. Dunnington told News 4.

House lawmakers are expected to take up the bill on the floor at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. It needs 76 votes to pass.