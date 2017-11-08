“I was scared for my life,” Woman says stranger pointed gun at her outside southwest Oklahoma City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman wants to press charges after a stranger pointed a gun at her outside of her southwest Oklahoma City home.

It happened on Monday in the area of S.W. 30th and Virginia.

“I was scared for my life,” said Alma Macias, a college student.

Macias told News 4 it started off as a quiet morning.

“Monday morning, I woke up, just getting ready for school like I usually do and, thank God, my boyfriend was here,” Macias said. “We looked out the windows. We heard yelling and screaming, but we didn't see anybody.”

Then, she said it all happened so fast.

“I was going to let my dog back inside, and some lady approached me from my neighbors backyard and she asked if, well, she called me the B word, said I killed her family and that some guy named Lala was after me,” Macias said.

Macias said the woman was holding a gun.

“She pointed the gun at me. So, I had to run behind my car and take cover,” Macias said.

Macias isn’t alone. Others in the area reported similar stories, and nearby surveillance cameras captured the woman - even got a good view of her face.

“There's an elementary school right up the street. I know there's kids that live here. My brothers and sisters live up the street,” Macias said.

That’s why she told investigators she wants to press charges.

While charges have not yet been filed, 29-year-old Lindsey McCreight was arrested on a county warrant for an unrelated case. Police are considering her a person of interest in this incident.

“I didn't want to get hurt. I didn't know if she was in her right state of mind. She had a gun, and I just knew I had to get away from it,” Macias said.