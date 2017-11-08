Officials investigating fiery death of Oklahoma man who doused himself in gas, then was tased by officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDSAY, Okla. - OSBI and the McClain County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fiery death in Lindsay.

Tuesday night, the sheriff’s department got a call saying someone spotted the van of a man who had been reported missing from Norman.

The subject was also reportedly suicidal.

Two Lindsay police officers were first on scene.

Officials say the man had doused himself in gasoline and exited the van with a lighter in his hand.

The police officers ordered him to drop it and he started walking back toward his van when one of the officers deployed his taser.

A fire ignited, burning the man beyond recognition and injuring the officer who deployed his taser.

Officials have not yet released the name of the man who died.