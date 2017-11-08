Officials still searching for clues in 17-year-old cold case 

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is releasing playing cards, hoping they could help solve cold cases.

It’s all part of a new program aimed at solving unsolved cold cases.

The cold cases span decades, from 1978 to 2013.

What authorities know about each of the 52 cold cases can be found inside a deck of playing cards.

The Departments of Corrections is selling the decks to inmates. They hope someone there will have information related to the cases.

Tuesday, they released another card to the public.

Officials say Mandy Raite was found in water close to a bridge in rural Comanche County on June 17, 2000.

According to the OSBI, Raite was a "known prostitute from the Cache Road area of Lawton."

Authorities say her body was nude when she was found.

If you have any information on who killed Mandy, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.