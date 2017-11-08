× Oklahoma Behavioral Health Association hosting rally in support of bill aimed to tackle state budget crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the Oklahoma House votes on a budget Wednesday, the Oklahoma Behavioral Health Association is hosting a rally in support of HB 1054.

Advocates at the capitol are urging lawmakers to vote “yes” in an effort to not only fill a void in the budget, but to also preserve funding for agencies like the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services and the Health Care Authority.

The bill also includes a tax on cigarettes as well as fuel, low-point beer and a 4 percent gross production tax on big oil and gas.

The house is expected to vote on the bill at 1:30 p.m.