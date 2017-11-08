× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly altering lottery ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly altered a lottery ticket.

On November 3rd, police were notified by the Oklahoma Lottery Commission that a man was coming to Oklahoma City in order to claim an altered lottery ticket.

Police said the ticket was altered to show a winning $5,000.

When the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Dakota Davenport, of Vinita, Okla., showed up to claim the $5,000, he was arrested.

He is facing a charge of obtaining money by false pretense.