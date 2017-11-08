× Oklahoma teen arrested after making threats that prompted lockdown at Tecumseh High School

TECUMSEH, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager was arrested after he allegedly made threats that prompted a lockdown at Tecumseh High School.

Friday, the Tecumseh High School was on lockdown for nearly four hours after 18-year-old Lucas J. Goss allegedly sent a text message to someone at the school, threatening to “shoot up the place.”

Law enforcement deemed the threat credible and immediately started searching for the suspect.

Officials quickly learned Goss resides in Wellston and does not attend the school.

Police were able to locate Goss and take him into custody.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, Goss’ girlfriend attends Tecumseh High School.

Goss is now facing charges for threatening to perform an act of violence.