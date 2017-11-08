× Oklahoma woman suffering from ‘unknown medical event’ dies after crash on I-35

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma woman who was reportedly suffering from an “unknown medical event” died after crashing on I-35.

On Tuesday, officials say Paula Fuller, 51, of Moore, Okla., was driving southbound on I-35 near N.E. 36th St. when she suffered an unknown medical event and lost control of her vehicle.

Fuller’s vehicle crossed multiple lanes of traffic and struck a barrier wall.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a rest near N.E. 10th St.

Unfortunately, Fuller did not survive the crash.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.