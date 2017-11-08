Police investigate threat at John Marshall High School
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have investigated a threat at John Marshall High School.
The threat was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the school in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police said a calendar reminder with the threat against the school appeared on iPads in one of the classrooms.
The school was put on lockdown as a precaution.
The lockdown has now been lifted less than an hour later, after police determined the threat wasn’t credible.
However, the investigation continues.
35.467560 -97.516428