Police investigate threat at John Marshall High School

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have investigated a threat at John Marshall High School.

The threat was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the school in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police said a calendar reminder with the threat against the school appeared on iPads in one of the classrooms.

The school was put on lockdown as a precaution.

The lockdown has now been lifted less than an hour later, after police determined the threat wasn’t credible.

However, the investigation continues.