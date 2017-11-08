“She takes care of us,” Purcell Fire Department pays it 4ward to member of their team

PURCELL, Okla. – When first responders leave a tragic scene, they often take with them memories of what they’ve witnessed.

Memories that can haunt them for months.

Kim Barnes has become a first responder for the first responders of the Purcell Fire Department.

She helps them talk through the calls that upset them. And, she’s there to bring meals when a long response time means they haven’t eaten.

“You see the hurt in their faces”, she says. “You feel the pain.”

Kim doesn’t wear a uniform, but Purcell firefighters consider her an important member of their team.

“Many times we have large scale incidents and she does so much for us. She cooks for us. She comes in the middle of the night. She takes care of us,” said Captain Craig Edelman.

That’s why they nominated her for Pay It Forward.

