× Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Chickasha, OK- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old man.

The Chickasha police are looking for Gene Burges , who is described as a white man, last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue dress shirt, black shoes and brown framed glasses.

Officials say He has been diagnosed with “early on set Alzheimer’s that gets worse as he gets tired”.

Burges has been missing for over three hours.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.

*Officials have not released a photo of Burges