St. Gregory’s University suspending operations at end of semester St. Gregory’s University is suspending operations at the end of the current semester.

The decision was made by the board of directors after a loan with the U.S. Agriculture Department was denied.

“With great sadness, the Board of Directors of St. Gregory’s University voted today to suspend operations effective at the close of the fall semester 2017,” said Fr. Don Wolf, Chairman of the Board. “Our main concern at this moment is for our students, staff, and faculty who will be profoundly impacted by this decision. The University is working with several colleges to facilitate student transfers in an attempt to minimize disruption in our students’ lives. Please keep them in your prayers.”