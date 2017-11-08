Store clerk uses unusual weapon to hit attempted robber over the head in Purcell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - Purcell police responded to an attempted robbery call at Butch's Cork and Bottle.

It was around 4 p.m. on October 25. Jessica Moss was on shift that evening.

Moss said Dillon Jackson walked in the store with sunglasses and hat.

He allegedly walked towards the register and asked for money.

Moss said she originally ignored him until he got closer to the register.

Jackson allegedly asked again. This time, he started to reach for the register.

Another employee closed the register, so Jackson started pulling on it. That's when the second employee told Moss to hit him.

She grabbed a bottle of Bailey's Pumpkin Spice and hit the suspect over the head.

He proceeded to walk out the store and was apprehended until police arrived.

Jackson was arrested on second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

He has bonded out of the McClain County Jail.