× Thunder Coach, Players Fined By NBA

The NBA on Wednesday fined three members of the Oklahoma City Thunder for their derogatory comments about the officiating in OKC’s 103-99 loss to Portland on Sunday night.

The league fined head coach Billy Donovan, forward Paul George, and guard Russell Westbrook for their postgame remarks.

Most of the Thunder’s displeasure was related to a flagrant 2 foul call on Carmelo Anthony, who went up for a layup against Jusuf Nurkic, and was called for an excessive elbow to Nurkic’s face.

It appeared Anthony was just double clutching as he went up, trying to draw a foul.

The NBA also upheld the ruling on Anthony’s flagrant 2 foul, saying “Anthony extended his elbow into his opponent’s face, which is dangerous and reckless in nature.”

The league did downgrade a flagrant 1 foul on Westbrook from Tuesday’s loss to Sacramento.

The Thunder are 4-6 on the season and next play at Denver on Thursday night at 9:30 pm central time.