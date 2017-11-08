× Thunder Lose to Sacramento; Drop 3rd Straight Game

Oklahoma City’s losing streak continues. The Thunder dropped their third straight game in a 94-86 loss to the Kings. Sacramento entered the game with just a single win this year.

OKC had a 17 point lead at one point, but poor shooting throughout the rest of the game (33%) buried the Thunder. The Kings were led by former Sooner Buddy Hield who poured in a game high 21 points.

Russell Westbrook led OKC with 20 points and added 12 boards. Steven Adams had 14, Paul George 12, and Carmelo Anthony added 16.

The loss means the Thunder still hasn’t beaten a Western Conference opponent this season (0-5). Next up the Thunder try to change that against the Denver Nuggests on Thursday.