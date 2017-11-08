Woman says stranger pointed gun at her outside southwest Oklahoma City home

Chilly temps in store for Wednesday
Posted 10:20 am, November 8, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman wants to press charges after a stranger pointed a gun at her outside of her southwest Oklahoma City home.

It happened on Monday in the area of SW 30th and Virginia.

Multiple area residents reported seeing a woman, who appeared to possibly be on drugs, walking around with a gun and pointing it at several people.

One resident caught the woman on surveillance cameras.

Image of woman who held gun up to woman's head

Police said they arrested the woman on a county warrant, but no charges have been filed yet in this case.

However one of the victims told News 4 that she told investigators she would like to press charges.