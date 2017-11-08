Woman says stranger pointed gun at her outside southwest Oklahoma City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman wants to press charges after a stranger pointed a gun at her outside of her southwest Oklahoma City home.

It happened on Monday in the area of SW 30th and Virginia.

Multiple area residents reported seeing a woman, who appeared to possibly be on drugs, walking around with a gun and pointing it at several people.

One resident caught the woman on surveillance cameras.

Police said they arrested the woman on a county warrant, but no charges have been filed yet in this case.

However one of the victims told News 4 that she told investigators she would like to press charges.