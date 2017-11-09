Five Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers honored with Purple Heart Awards

OKLAHOMA CITY – Five Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers were honored Thursday with the Purple Heart Awards for exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty.

The troopers are from Troop A in Oklahoma City.

The awards were presented by Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael C. Thompson and OHP Chief Ricky Adams at Troop A headquarters.

“It’s an honor for us to recognize these people and the tremendous cost that goes with the responsibility of protecting and serving the public,” Adams said. “These individuals have paid a great cost and we are very grateful that they survived their ordeals and are still with us today. They will always carry the scars from these experiences and the Purple Heart Award is just a token of our appreciation for the exceptional service they have rendered to the state of Oklahoma.”

Trooper Dennis Dickens #563

“On July 26, 2013, Trooper Dickens was operating as pilot-in-command of an OHP aircraft while searching for a suspect who had fled from a nearby accident scene on foot. During the flight, he was able to spot the suspect from the air and begin guiding nearby officers to the suspect’s location. While performing flight operations, the aircraft entered an aerodynamic stall and crashed in an open field near the intersection of State Highway 9 and State Highway 102 in Pottawatomie County. Dickens suffered multiple fractures and other critical injuries, requiring multiple surgeries and almost 21 months of recovery prior to returning to duty in 2015.”

Trooper Jason Richardson #367

“On January 19, 2016, Trooper Richardson was investigating a collision that had occurred on Interstate 40 near the 180 mile marker, approximately one mile west of Shawnee. Richardson was outside his unit, on foot in the center median. A vehicle approaching from the west lost control on an icy bridge and slid into the center median backwards. The vehicle vaulted over the center cable barrier and struck Richardson. He was released back to work on Oct. 3, 2016.”

Trooper Steven Johnson #808

“On October 2, 2007, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Trooper Johnson was on duty and riding an OHP motorcycle southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue near Northwest 32nd Street in Oklahoma City. While riding southbound in the outside lane of the four-lane street, a Nissan Pathfinder operated by a civilian changed lanes into the path of Trooper Johnson’s motorcycle, resulting in a collision and loss of control of the motorcycle. Johnson suffered multiple injuries, resulting in an extended recovery. The driver of the other vehicle was cited for changing lanes unsafely.”

Trooper Chris Bunch #313 and Trooper Ryan Smith #629