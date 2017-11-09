× House members reconvene following failure to pass revenue-raising measure

OKLAHOMA CITY – House members reconvened Thursday following a failure to pass a revenue-raising measure one night prior.

House Bill 1054X failed in the floor 71-27, just five votes short of what it needed to pass. It would have put taxes on cigarettes, fuel and low-point beer plus a 4 percent gross production tax (GPT) on big oil and gas.

Rep. Eric Proctor, D-Tulsa voted against the bill, however he tells News 4 no bills are ever completely dead in the House. The speaker of the House has the authority to bring it back for a vote, but he said lawmakers should move on.

“We need to be looking for ways that we can agree, revenue that we can pass and make these cuts as a small as a possible,” Proctor said.

Due to the failed vote, Sen. Mike Schulz, R-Altus warned cuts to services will be more severe.

“The cuts will be deep and spread out across all government. This is not where any of us wanted to be, but we are here because the revenue bill failed in the House,” Schulz said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the vote was closed Wednesday, Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City said he won’t support “letting services die.”

“The next step is going to have to be auditing agencies and to the citizens in the state of Oklahoma… we’re not done trying. We’re not done pushing forward with these efforts,” Echols said.

The House convened at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.