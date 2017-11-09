How members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives voted on failed budget bill

OKLAHOMA CITY – A funding bill aimed to tackle the state budget crisis failed on the Oklahoma House floor.
The measure, known as House Bill 1054X, did not reach the necessary votes Wednesday with 71 members voting in support and 27 members against it.
The bill needed 76 votes to pass.
The bill included a $1.50 tax on cigarettes, $0.06 increased tax on gas and diesel, new taxation on low-point beer, plus a 4% gross production tax (‘GPT’) on big oil and gas wells for 36 months.
Here is a list of how members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives voted on the budget bill.
Yeas (71)
Republican
Greg Babinec
Rhonda Baker
Carol Bush
Chad Caldwell
Dennis Casey
Josh Cockroft
Jon Echols
Scott Fetgatter
Roger Ford
Avery Frix
Elise Hall
Katie Henke
Kyle Hilbert
Justin Humphrey
John Paul Jordan
Chris Kannady
Dell Kerbs
Mark Lawson
Mark Lepak
Ryan Martinez
Charles McCall
Randy McDaniel
Kevin McDugle
Marcus McEntire
John Montgomery
Glen Mulready
Casey Murdock
Carl Newton
Jadine Nollan
Charles Ortega
Leslie Osborn
Mike Osborn
Pat Ownbey
Scooter Park
John Pfeiffer
Dustin Roberts
Todd Russ
Mike Sanders
Earl Sears
Zack Taylor
Todd Thomsen
Steve Vaughan
Kevin Wallace
Weldon Watson
Josh West
Tammy West
Rande Worthen
Harold Wright
Democrats
Forrest Bennett
Meloyde Blancett
Ed Cannaday
Donnie Condit
Mickey Dollens
Jason Dunnington
William Fourkiller
Karen Gaddis
Regina Goodwin
Claudia Griffith
Chuck Hoskin
Ben Loring
Jason Lowe
Matt Meredith
Cyndi Munson
Monroe Nichols
David Perryman
Brian Renegar
Jacob Rosencrants
Johnny Tadlock
Emily Virgin
Collin Walke
George Young
Nays (27)
Republicans
Kevin Calvey
Bobby Cleveland
Jeff Coody
Dale Derby
Tim Downing
Travis Dunlap
John Enns
Geroge Faught
Tom Gann
Tommy Hardin
Mark McBride
Scott McEachin
Lewis Moore
Jason Murphey
Terry O’Donnell
Mike Ritze
Sean Roberts
Michael Rogers
Chuck Strohm
Tess Teague
Kevin West
Rick West
Democrats
Scott Inman
Steve Kouplen
Eric Proctor
Shane Stone
Cory Williams
Excused (1)
Republican
John Bennett