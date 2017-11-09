Jury recommends two life sentences for man who killed two Oklahoma sisters in drunk driving crash

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – A jury recommended two life sentences for a man who killed two sisters in a crash back in September 2016.

Around 4:47 a.m. on September 25, 2016, Shawn Jones, 33, of Pauls Valley, was driving eastbound on State Highway 3E when he traveled left of center, an accident report states.

Jones’ vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Tragically, 29-year-old Becky Trotter and 34-year-old Brooke Trotter were killed in the crash.

Jones was convicted on two counts of second degree murder for their deaths.

KXII reported back in 2016 that troopers said Jones “smelled of alcohol” and appeared to be drunk.

Becky Trotter worked as a nurse at Pushmataha County Hospital and Brooke Trotter worked as a paramedic for Antlers EMS.

Jauquetta Trotter, the girls’ mother, was also in the vehicle when the crash occurred.

“I had my eyes closed and my daughter said, ‘Mom, we’re fixing to get hit head-on.’ And by the time I opened my eyes, I saw the lights and we were hit,” Jauquetta Trotter recalled.

After a jury recommended two life sentences for Jones earlier this week, Jauquetta said she feels relieved.

“I am so relieved, that my daughters are finally going to get a little justice for what happened to them,” she told KXII.

KXII reports that the trial last three days. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours.

“I know it’ll be good that we don’t have to be worried about him being out there killing someone else,” said Jauquetta Trotter.

“It was a real fluke accident, I feel bad for the other people, I pray for them every day,” said Danielle, Jones’ sister. “That’s a long long time for a very young man, but you know, two people are dead.”

“I don’t know if it’ll make me get over losing my girls but it will make me sleep a little better knowing that he is getting something for what he did,” said Jauquetta Trotter said.

Jones’ sentencing is set for December 20.