Louis C.K. accused of several sexual misconduct acts, report says

NEW YORK – Comedian Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct toward several women, including masturbating in front of them, according to a report in The New York Times.

Five women, including comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry, allege the Emmy-winning star of FX’s “Louie” pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

A publicist for C.K. did not immediately respond to comment from The Associated Press. Another publicist told the Times the comedian would not respond to their reporting.

In anticipation of the report, the New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s controversial new film “I Love You, Daddy” was cancelled on Thursday night. The film had been set for a limited theatrical release on Nov. 17.

The small distribution company that is handling the release of the film says that it is reviewing the situation and giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film.

The Orchard released a statement Thursday after the New York Times story reported the alleged sexual misconduct from C.K. The Orchard said the cancellation was “due to unexpected circumstances.”

It also said there is never a place for the behavior detailed in the allegations.

C.K.’s scheduled Friday appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” has also been cancelled.