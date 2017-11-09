Mom gets chilling phone call from babysitter: “They got in your house”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE - Police are searching for the armed men they said tied up and pistol-whipped a babysitter while she was watching a Milwaukee woman's two children.

"You're out working hard, trying to provide," said the mother, Nicole Christian, to WITI. "What they did, I feel violated."

Christian was working when the three armed suspects forced their way in and ransacked the home, stealing $3,000 worth of items.

"As soon as (the babysitter) went out the door, there was three guys (with) ski masks, guns," Christian said. "They hit her upside the head with the gun, took her phone immediately and duct taped her up."

Christian said the babysitter called her and said "They got in your house."

"I'm immediately like 'Where are my kids?'" Christian said. "She's like 'They're fine. Get here' and hung up."

Christian came home to find a mess. Four TVs and other electronics were gone.

"It's like you lose all sense of security," Christian said.

Halloween decorations were left in place, and drawers were left the way they were. Her kids' toys weren't touched.

"My kids didn't just lose their stuff - they lost their sense of security," Christian said.

She only returned to the house to get the clothes, and she's made plans to move.

"You have three men on the street that are going around beating women with pistols and robbing homes where kids are there. These are people who need to be off the streets. This is something that needs to be investigated," Christian said.

Milwaukee police said the investigation is ongoing and they're searching for suspects.