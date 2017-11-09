Now you can snuggle with your dog in matching holiday pajamas

Winter is coming, and dogs need to stay warm, too!

Fabdog is a canine clothing company that makes apparel and accessories for dogs, and this week the company announced the arrival of its new holiday collection, featuring matching pajama sets for you and your four-legged friend!

Unfortunately, they’re sold out for now, but the company said it expects to restock on November 25. The pajama sets run for $50.

In the meantime, you can still purchase other pajama sets, sweaters and puffer coats for your furry friend.

And if you’re wondering, yes – there ARE ugly Christmas sweaters available.