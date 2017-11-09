× Officials investigating deadly wreck involving semi-truck in Union City

UNION CITY, Okla. – Officials are investigating a deadly wreck involving a semi-truck in Union City.

Around 7 a.m., officials say a semi-truck crashed into another vehicle near S.W. 59th and U.S. 81 in Union City.

At least one person was killed in the crash, officials said.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured at this time.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.