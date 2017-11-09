Oklahomans with disabilities face job losses if DHS forced to cut waiver program amid budget crises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans with disabilities who qualify for a waiver program that keeps them working could face job losses if DHS is forced to cut the program.

Cody Troutman, 31, has intellectual disabilities. He has worked at the Goodwill Outlet Center in downtown Oklahoma City for 11 years.

A DHS service pays for him to work at the center, because they have to pay for Troutman to have a job coach who helps him with his daily tasks.

Right now, the service will be cut on November 30 due to budget cuts.

Troutman and 40 others will be affected by this in some way. In Troutman’s case, he’ll lose his job.

Goodwill encourages Oklahomans to donate. If they can raise enough money, they may be able to help the employees.

You can donate at www.okgoodwill.org.