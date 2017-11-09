× Russell Westbrook debuting clothing brand at pop-up shop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook is debuting his clothing brand at a pop-up shop in Oklahoma City.

The brand, “Honor The Gift,” is a “brand of self belief and dedication to honor the gift ‘He’ has given you. Shaped into different product offerings that represent a personal promise to challenge all and achieve greatness no matter what hardship.”

Westbrook took to Twitter saying “I’m thankful for my humble beginnings in OKC. I’m thankful for the man above for allowing me achieve amazing things in my life. All of which has led me to create my own brand, Honor The Gift. I’d love to see y’all this Saturday #whynot.”

I’m thankful for my humble beginnings in OKC. I’m thankful for the …. https://t.co/pPhVkZHv8o pic.twitter.com/EZgQABxh0e — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) November 7, 2017

The pop-up shop will be located at Penn Automotive, 2104 N.W. 39th Street in Oklahoma City.

It will be held November 11 and November 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Honor The Gift website will be released on November 21.