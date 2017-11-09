× Sooners Announce Affiliation with Jordan Brand

The University of Oklahoma announced on Thursday evening an affiliation with Jordan Brand.

OU’s football, and men’s and women’s basketball teams will be wearing Jordan Brand uniforms starting with the 2018-19 academic year.

Former Sooner All-American men’s basketball player Blake Griffin, now with the Los Angeles Clippers, was in Norman to help make the announcement.

Griffin is signed with Jordan Brand and has been for a while.

Griffin visited with each of the three teams and flashed a “We Are Jordan” t-shirt to each team to make the announcement.

OU’s football team will be just the third major college football team to sport Jordan uniforms.