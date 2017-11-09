× Still no answers in 9-year-old cold case involving double-murder of Oklahoma couple

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – State authorities are asking for help solving a nine-year-old cold case involving the double-murder of an Oklahoma couple.

On November 9, 2008, William and Leota Hul were found shot to death inside their home in Craig County.

Officials say it appears a wheelchair-bound William, 67, was at a table eating breakfast when he was shot. His wife Leota, 66, was found nearby shot to death.

The only item missing from the home was Leota’s purse.

The Craig County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agents.

Agents have interviewed numerous witnesses and collected evidence from the scene.

Unfortunately, no arrests have been made.

The OSBI is now offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that could help solve the double murder.

“We are hopeful this large reward for information will entice someone to come forward with information to help progress the case. Relationships and life situations change over time. Investigators believe nine years after the horrific homicides is the right time to come forward,” Jessica Brown, OSBI Public Information Officer, said.

If anyone has information, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.