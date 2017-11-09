Temps to stay in upper 50s, lower 60s as we head into the weekend

Tower Theatre cancels screening of “I Love You, Daddy” in light of sexual misconduct allegations against Louis C.K.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tower Theatre has cancelled the screening of “I Love You, Daddy” in light of sexual misconduct allegations against Louis C.K.

“In light of recent allegations concerning the comedic actor Louis C.K., Tower Theatre Cinema has cancelled the screening of “I Love You, Daddy” on Friday, December 1,” a press release stated.

CENTURY CITY, CA – SEPTEMBER 16: Louis C.K. attends FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration at Craft on September 16, 2017 in Century City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Five women, including comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry, allege the Emmy-winning star of FX’s “Louie” pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Tower Theatre says all movie ticket holders will be fully refunded.

All tickets purchased online will automatically be refunded and no further action is necessary.

For refunds from Tower Theatre Box Office purchases, contact info@towertheatreokc.com or call 405-708-6937.