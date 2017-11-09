Tower Theatre cancels screening of “I Love You, Daddy” in light of sexual misconduct allegations against Louis C.K.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tower Theatre has cancelled the screening of “I Love You, Daddy” in light of sexual misconduct allegations against Louis C.K.

“In light of recent allegations concerning the comedic actor Louis C.K., Tower Theatre Cinema has cancelled the screening of “I Love You, Daddy” on Friday, December 1,” a press release stated.

Five women, including comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry, allege the Emmy-winning star of FX’s “Louie” pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

Tower Theatre says all movie ticket holders will be fully refunded.

All tickets purchased online will automatically be refunded and no further action is necessary.

For refunds from Tower Theatre Box Office purchases, contact info@towertheatreokc.com or call 405-708-6937.