Two Cowboy Basketball Players Suspended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team opens the regular season Friday night at home against Pepperdine at 7:30, but two Cowboys won't be playing in the game.

Junior guard Davon Dillard and freshman guard Zack Dawson have been suspended indefinitely for failing to meet team standards.

Dillard had been recovering from foot surgery in September, but had been cleared medically to play against the Waves.

Dawson is OSU's lone freshman on the roster, and played 12 minutes in the Cowboys' exhibition win over Arkansas-Monticello last week.