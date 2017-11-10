× 4 Your Weekend: Attention all Harry Potter fans!

OKLAHOMA – If you’ve got some Harry Potter fans in the house, there is a big event this weekend!

It’s time again for Wizards on Western.

This family-friendly event includes activities, games, food trucks and vendors on Western Avenue between 39th and 44th street.

Costumes are encouraged and this is from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

And don’t forget Saturday is Veterans Day!

There’s a great opportunity to celebrate at the Oklahoma History Center.

A half-scale replica of the Vietnam Wall is on display titled “The Wall That Heals.”

It will be here until the 12th, and it is free for anyone who wants to come and pay tribute to America’s veterans.

The Highway 51 Classic and Collector Car Auction is also Saturday in Stillwater. It’s something that collectors really look forward to.

There are more than antique cars, though. The sale includes items ranging from jewelry to vintage toys, furniture and tools.

