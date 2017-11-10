Chase suspect’s mother: Police did a ‘very good job’ and ‘justice will be served’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The mother of a suspect arrested for leading police on an hours-long high-speed chase throughout the southwest metro says police did a good job and that her son will be held accountable for his actions.

Brenton Hager, 25, is in the Cleveland County Detention Center on multiple charges stemming from a stolen vehicle pursuit that started late Friday morning. It ended in a farm field in Cleveland County after a lengthy standoff and chase through the field.

“I’m happy with the police and I thank them and my prayers are with the people that were in accidents today," said Kelle Holmes, who declined to speak to News 4 on camera. "Hopefully nobody was hurt. My son, he will be held accountable for what he did and justice will be served. That’s all I can say.”​

Oklahoma City Police say the pursuit started near SW44th and Agnew after the owner spotted the truck, a 2006 Ford F-250, which had been reported stolen out of Grady County.

"Officers were in the area and tried to perform a traffic stop, and initiated a pursuit," said Oklahoma City Police Lt. Michelle Henderson.

The pursuit eventually led police to a farm field in Cleveland County near SW 164th and Pennsylvania an hour later. The suspect broadcasted portions of the chase on Facebook.

"We were very concerned with some statements he was making on Facebook, and to his mother, that he was suicidal," Henderson said.

A civilian, at one point during the pursuit, cornered the suspect and fired a weapon at the vehicle. Police are talking with that person.

After leading police on a pursuit through the fields, he crashed the truck into a farm pond and tried to get away. Police officers eventually caught up with him in the brush and deployed a taser, taking Hager to the ground and in to custody.

Police could not say that any weapons were found at the scene, but reports were that he was telling his mother that he did have a gun.

Hager, who has served prison time for vehicle theft, was booked into jail on multiple charges including vehicle theft, driving with a suspended or revoked license, assaulting, resisting and eluding police officers.