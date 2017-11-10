× Cowboys Open Mike Boynton Era With Rout of Pepperdine

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team began the Mike Boynton era with a 76-47 win over Pepperdine on Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU got balanced scoring, with five players in double figures, led by Lindy Waters scoring 14 points.

Thomas Dziagwa hit four of the Cowboys’ 10 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

Tavarius Shine and Brandon Averette added 11 points each and Kendall Smith had 10 points.

OSU held the Waves to 28 percent field goal shooting and forced 17 turnovers.

Earlier in the day, Oklahoma State announced they will not play senior guard Jeffrey Carroll pending the ongoing review of the program following the FBI investigation that led to the arrest of former assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Two other Cowboys did not play due to being indefintely suspended.

Junior guard Davon Dillard and freshman guard Zack Dawson were suspended for violating team rules.

The Cowboys will next play Charlotte on Monday, November 13 at 7:00 pm in Stillwater.