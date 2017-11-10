Former Sooner, Cowboy Return To Take On Thunder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former OU and OSU basketball stars Blake Griffin and Jawun Evans are back in Oklahoma with their Los Angeles Clippers to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, November 10.

Griffin was just on the campus of the University of Oklahoma to unveil to the school's football, men's basketball and women's basketball teams that they will now wear his Jordan Brand on Thursday, November 9.

Evans will draw the task of playing more minutes against reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

Check out the videos above to get caught up with both former hoops stars that once called Oklahoma home.