High school principal going viral for killer dance moves with step team 

FLORIDA – Students at a Florida high school were shocked when their new principal joined the step team for a dance at a pep rally. They were even more shocked when she nailed every move!

It was the last pep rally for the football season at the school.

“I didn’t know how the students would react,” Dr. Donna “Mickey” Reynolds, 49, told TODAY. “My expectation was that they would be dying laughing, that they would think it was hysterical. But I have never heard such cheering. I was so blown away by how much they were cheering.”

Reynolds even received her own uniform!

The video of the dance is now going viral with more than 2.6 million views.

Reynolds told TODAY she was impressed with the step team and asked to join them sometime.

“We were so happy when we heard she wanted to step with us,” said Coach Kelly Lupis. “Just really flattered. The school is known for the outstanding dance and cheer teams — and she used to be on the dance team, so that would have been an obvious choice — but she chose us. That meant a lot to us.”

“They told me to go all the way down to the ground on the shoulder rolls, and I had to tell them, if I go all the way down to the ground, I won’t be able to get back up!” Reynolds said. “But I thought it was a great lesson from the coach to show the kids that they could give corrections to adults. It meant a lot to me.”

Some students booed when Reynolds came out for her performance, but she said she expected it.

“I’m not used to being booed,” said Reynolds. “But we kind of accept that as principals; there is going to be a transition period. You know that it’s going to take a while for people to accept you, because they are irritated that the other principal is gone.”

After the performance though, students were so impressed with Reynolds’ dancing, they made the caption “THAT’S MY PRINCIPAL” on social media.