Navy sailor who was killed aboard USS Oklahoma laid to rest more than 75 years after his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, Louis. - A Navy sailor who was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor was laid to rest more than 75 years after his death.

Cyril Dussett was laid to rest Thursday at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, Louisiana.

Dussett's homecoming for family members is a "source of pride," reports WGNO.

"I think it's a great privilege to represent my family, but not only that, to represent all black American heroes that served in the military," said nephew Freddie Dusset. "The military was segregated, and they were basically servants."

Thanks to the result of a project by the U.S. Defense Department's POW/MIA Accounting Agency where DNA and other methods are used to return servicemen to their families, Dussett's remains were identified.

Family members say they rarely talked about Dussett because it was too painful.

"My dad may have mentioned it once or twice, but not much. I remember a picture and seeing the medals ," said nephew Glen Dussett.

It was a similar story for a Norman family earlier this year. Back in September, DJ Gentry received news that she was linked to a soldier by the name of Private Vernon "Buck" Keaton.

Private Keaton was also killed on the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941.

His body had been buried in Honolulu for the past seven decades among others in mass graves.

Officials said they will bring Private Keaton's body back to Oklahoma to be buried.

The attack on USS Oklahoma left 429 crew members dead, including Dussett.