Officials in pursuit with suspect in stolen vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police and other departments have been in a pursuit with a suspect in a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon.

The pursuit has taken officials throughout Moore and Oklahoma City.

Police say the vehicle is stolen.

The man reached high speeds throughout the metro. He also drove through fields to escape officers.

The chase has stopped near Indian Hills Road and Penn Ave where multiple police vehicles are on scene.

The man is still inside the vehicle.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 is over the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.