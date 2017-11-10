× Owner of stolen truck used in hours-long chase through metro speaks out

CLEVELAND COUNTY – A police chase that lasted more than two hours ended with the suspect being tased in a Cleveland County pasture.

The driver of a stolen pickup eventually crashed into a farm pond near 164th and Penn. after leading authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild ride.

“So I called the police and about 10 o’clock, that’s when it all started,” said Shane Jones, the owner of the truck.

Jones was at a doctor’s appointment last Friday in Grady County.

He said when he came out, his pickup was gone.

“Sick, I bought that truck brand new in ’06 and it only had about 90-something thousand miles on it,” Jones said.

Law enforcement has not confirmed the name of the driver, however family members have confirmed to News 4 that the driver is Brenton Hager.

Jones said he spotted the truck and called police. That’s when the chase was on.

“Frankly, he told me that he was just having fun,” said Gibson.

Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson told News 4 the suspect went for a joy ride.

“That’s what he indicated to me is he didn’t want to go to jail and was having fun,” Gibson said.

Authorities said Hager avoided stop sticks and police commands while driving along back roads and through farmland.

“We were very concerned with some statements he was making on Facebook and to his mother that he was suicidal,” said Lt. Michelle Henderson with OKCPD.

Officials say that’s why officers kept a safe distance from the suspect.

At one point, a civilian drove up to the truck, pulled out a gun and shot the back tire on the truck.

Now that his pickup has been recovered, Jones isn’t holding back.

“I don’t want to tell him nothing, I’d rather punch him in the face, break his hands,” Jones said.

Hager was sent to the hospital for protocol. He faces several charges.

The sheriff said he did not appear suicidal. As for the trailer and toolbox, they did not belong to Jones.