× Paul George Leads Thunder to Halt Losing Streak at Four

Paul George had a season high 42 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City, stopping a four-game losing streak in the process.

George hit four 3-pointers and was 13-of-22 from the field and 12-for-15 at the free throw line.

Russell Westbrook added 22 points and 8 assists for OKC, who led by as many as 14 points in the first quarter, then found themselves in a tight contest the rest of the way.

With the game tied at 105, OKC went on a 14-4 run to clinch the win, with Dakari Johnson scoring four points during the run.

Johnson started at center, with Steven Adams sitting out the game with a calf injury.

Alex Abrines and Carmelo Anthony both had 14 points to give the Thunder four double figure scorers.

OKC made 51 percent from the field and forced 18 Clippers turnovers.

Los Angeles was led by Lou Williams’ 35 points.

OKC native and former Sooner Blake Griffin was held to 17 points and made just 5-of-19 shots from the field.

The Thunder improve to 5-7 on the season, and will host Dallas on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 pm.