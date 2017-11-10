× Ring found by man in California traced back to Edmond Memorial High School

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Police Department is helping to unravel a 50-year-old mystery.

Authorities were contacted by Billy Buring, who found a class ring while restoring a 68’ Camaro in Riverside, California.

The ring was traced back to Edmond Memorial High School, but nobody could identify the three initials engraved inside the ring.

Police posted the story on their Facebook page and within 24 hours, they were able to identify the rightful owner.